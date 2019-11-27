Priyanka Chopra: Stereotypes Broken By The Sky Is Pink Actor

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema who has gone on to create her niche in Hollywood as well. She was honored with the Padma Shri in the year 2016 by the Government of India for her contribution to cinema. Forbes mentioned her as World's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2017 and 2018. She has earned a big fan base worldwide with her outstanding performances. Here are some of the major stereotypes broken by Priyanka Chopra.

Stereotypes broken by Priyanka Chopra

Long back there was a stereotype in Indian cinema that most of the female actors stopped working after their marriage. But Priyanka Chopra continued to work even after getting married to American singer Nick Jonas. The actor maintained her stardom in Hollywood as well as Bollywood.

Women are usually considered to be younger than men when it comes to the age of marriage. But Priyanka never kept any kind of barriers on her way. The actor married Nick Jonas despite an age gap of 10 years. She always had a broad perspective towards her life and that's what made her an inspiration for many people out there.

Priyanka's journey to Hollywood has also been quite inspiring. The actor features in the thriller TV series Quantico as an FBI recruit. Priyanka was praised for her powerful performance. She is one of the few women who made her way in Hollywood as well, breaking gender stereotypes.

Priyanka Chopra is also among the few female actors who owns a production house. The name of her production house is Purple Pebble Pictures. She has produced many successful films. In the year 2016, she produced the comedy-drama film Ventilator. It won three National awards at the 64th National Film Awards.

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the drama film The Sky is Pink which is directed by Shonali Bose opposite Farhan Akhtar. The film opened up to positive reviews from critics and was also loved by fans. The film is directed and co-written by Shonali Bose and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapoor and Purple Pebble pictures. The movie released on 11th October, 2019. It is a biographical drama that revolves around a teenage daughter, played by Zaira Wasim, who is suffering from a fatal syndrome.

