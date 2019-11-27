Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas With A Unique Desi Nickname; Find Out

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been together for the quite a long time now. The two have been giving couple goals since the time they declared their love for one another. "Nickyanka" will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary on December 1. A recent post by Nick has revealed a desi nickname that Priyanka has given to her husband.

Priyanka's nickname for Nick:

Nick shared this video on his Instagram where Priyanka can be seen surprising Nick with a german shepherd puppy early morning. Nick posted a video of her reaction to this gift. While Nick thanked Priyanka on his caption, Priyanka commented,

Happy almost anniversary babu 😍 ur face..hilarious 😂

Priyanka called Nick 'babu' with love. She also pointed out how Nick was so confused and made a hilarious face as he saw the dog on top of him. The couple has named the dog Gino. Nick, in his caption, talked about how he hasn't stopped smiling since the time he realised what his gift was. Priyanka gifted Nick on the occasion of their upcoming anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra also shared the video on her Instagram. Priyanka can be seen picking up the puppy and placing it on top of Nick. Nick wakes up and can't fully register what was going on as the excited puppy tries to smell and lick his face.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the movie The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The movie was directed by Shonali Bose. It was produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala.

