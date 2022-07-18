Priyanka Chopra's Birthday: Sonam Kapoor, Anushka & Other Celebs Wish Her 'love & Light'

Much-loved actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday on July 18 and several fans, followers and friends from the film industry took to social media to extend their wishes to her. Actors including Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and others wished her 'love and light' as she turned a year older. Here are some of the heartfelt wishes from the Bollywood film industry for the Gunday actor.

Priyanka Chopra receives warm birthday wishes

Bollywood's Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account and extended her wishes to her Aitraaz co-star as she shared a stunning picture of the actor. She wished her 'power, love and global domination' as she wished her a happy birthday. Janhvi Kapoor also took to social media and hoped she would have the 'best year'. She wrote, "May you continue your trailblazing journey of world domination with even more energy and zest, love and laughter." R Madhavan also took to social media on Monday and wishes Chopra a 'fantastic year ahead'. He referred to her and her husband, Nick Jonas becoming parents and wrote, "Such a wonderful and important year for both of you and I pray that it’s all that you hope for and much more. Tons of love."

Dear dear @priyankachopra Wish you a very very HAPPY BIRTHDAY and a FANTASTIC year ahead. Such a wonderful and important year for both of you and I pray that it’s all that you hope for and much more. Tons of love .❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/7maQD3eIj8 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 18, 2022

Malaika Arora shared a beautiful picture of Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a black and white gown as she wished her on her big day and wrote, "Keep shining and soaring higher and higher." Anushka Sharma wished the actor 'love and light', while Sonam Kapoor hoped to meet her friend soon as she sent her warm wishes on her birthday. Several fans also took to social media to send their warm wishes to the Mary Kom star.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas recently enjoyed a vacation together on Lake Tahoe and pictures from the same went viral online. They struck a pose together and soaked in the sun as they shared dreamy glimpses from their time on a yacht. Nick captioned the image, "Magic hour" as his wife held onto his arm and rested on his shoulder.

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor, @priyankachopra, @anushkasharma