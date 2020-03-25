Priyanka Chopra's Breakfast Is Healthy As Well As Scrumptious; Know Details

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, is known as a fitness enthusiast and an inspiration to many. The Desi Girl's fit body is a result of her committed and continuous efforts at working out sincerely. Reports reveal that the actor spends hours sweating in the gym. Besides regular workout, Priyanka Chopra reportedly has a strict diet that helps her keep in shape. A self-proclaimed foodie, here is what Priyanka Chopra has for breakfast.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion' Is A Must Watch For All Fashion Lovers; Here Is Why

What Priyanka Chopra eats for Breakfast

Priyanka reportedly starts her day with a cup of coffee. Reports reveal that on a normal day Priyanka Chopra's breakfast consists of an omelette and an avocado toast. However, if Priyanka Chopra craves for Indian food, she prefers to have idli, poha, or dosa. The actor, who resides in Beverly Hills with her husband Nick Jonas also loves parathas and achar. Reports reveal that the actor has paratha and achar every time she visits India. Here's a sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra's breakfast:

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra On Rumours During Coronavirus Outbreak: 'Misinformation Can Spread Panic'

Also Read | When Priyanka Chopra Revealed Her Comfort Food And It Is Similar To Yours

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of her Netflix film The White Tiger. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead, is based on Man Booker Prize-winning bestseller novel of the same name. The Netflix film is reported to be in the post-production stage as of now.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Biographical Films That You Can Binge-watch This Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.