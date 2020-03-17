The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

When Priyanka Chopra Revealed Her Comfort Food And It Is Similar To Yours

Bollywood News

A look into what Priyanka Chopra loves to eat on a normal day. Here is all you need to know about the comfort food and her unprecedented love for achar.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra might have turned into an international face after her successful stint in Hollywood, but the Desi girl is very much grounded to her roots, and her reply to a fan proved it who asked her about her favourite food on social media. She said, "Khichchdi with achaar." (sic)

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra To Katrina Kaif: Female Actors Who Did The Impossible On Celluloid

Dal Khichdi is a traditional Indian recipe, which is made with rice and lentils. Reported to be discovered during the 300 BC, Dal Khichdi is one of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra's comfort food. The actor is reported to be an achar fan too, and reports reveal that she carries a bottle of achar to all her movie sets. Here's what Priyanka Chopra's mother has to say about the former Miss World's love for achar. 

Also Read | 'Dostana' Girls Priyanka Chopra & Janhvi Kapoor's Moments That Shell Out Friendship Goals

Priyanka Chopra's love for achar 

In an old interview with an online portal, Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra revealed that their whole family is in love with achar. So much so that they get achars imported from different parts of the world. In the interview, Madhu Chopra revealed that Priyanka Chopra loves to have achar with all her meals. 

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra & Other B'towners Lead The Way With Ideas On How To Ace Social Distancing

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Replaced A Popular Bollywood Star In 'Gunday'? Read More Unknown Facts

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of her Netflix film The White Tigers. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead, is based on Man Booker Prize-winning bestseller novel of the same name. The Netflix film is reported to be in the post-production stage as of now. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Besides the upcomer, Priyanka Chopra is reported to play a pivotal role in Matrix 4. The sci-fi thriller is reportedly in the shooting process. Meanwhile, the actor has multiple movies at different stages of production. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sanjay
SANJAY RAUT ON MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Tom Hanks
TOM HANKS AND WIFE LEAVE HOSPITAL
Air India
AIR INDIA WRITES TO CENTRE
Congress
PL PUNIA ON EX-CJI GOGOI
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE: CASES RISE TO 127
Smriti Irani
SMRITI IRANI ON COVID-19