When Priyanka Chopra Revealed Her Comfort Food And It Is Similar To Yours

Priyanka Chopra might have turned into an international face after her successful stint in Hollywood, but the Desi girl is very much grounded to her roots, and her reply to a fan proved it who asked her about her favourite food on social media. She said, "Khichchdi with achaar." (sic)

Dal Khichdi is a traditional Indian recipe, which is made with rice and lentils. Reported to be discovered during the 300 BC, Dal Khichdi is one of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra's comfort food. The actor is reported to be an achar fan too, and reports reveal that she carries a bottle of achar to all her movie sets. Here's what Priyanka Chopra's mother has to say about the former Miss World's love for achar.

Priyanka Chopra's love for achar

In an old interview with an online portal, Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra revealed that their whole family is in love with achar. So much so that they get achars imported from different parts of the world. In the interview, Madhu Chopra revealed that Priyanka Chopra loves to have achar with all her meals.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of her Netflix film The White Tigers. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead, is based on Man Booker Prize-winning bestseller novel of the same name. The Netflix film is reported to be in the post-production stage as of now.

Besides the upcomer, Priyanka Chopra is reported to play a pivotal role in Matrix 4. The sci-fi thriller is reportedly in the shooting process. Meanwhile, the actor has multiple movies at different stages of production.

