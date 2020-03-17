Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Fashion' Is A Must Watch For All Fashion Lovers; Here Is Why

Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion (2008) revealed some murkier truths about the world of modelling through its bold feminine characters. The film featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Meghna Mathur showed the journey of Meghna from a small-town girl to a supermodel. From the songs of the film to its plot, the film was loved by one and all. The film collected 600 million at the box office and was commercially hit too. Read on to know the reasons why every fashion lover must watch this film.

The ensemble star cast

Along with Priyanka, the film also starred Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles. Apart from Priyanka, Kangana’s look in the film was well-received. A drug-addict supermodel, Kangana carried herself with much élan in the film. Be it her gold-toned dramatic outfit or her sheer thigh-high gown, she looked stunning in every outfit.

A real-life story

Reports have it that Priyanka Chopra's role in the movie was inspired by real-life model Alicia Raut. Priyanka's portrayal in the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial won her many accolades. She also won the Best Actress award at the 56th National Awards. Be it her small-town attire or glittering silhouettes on the ramp, she won the hearts of her fans.

Top designers and their work

Famous faces of the fashion industry like Rita Dhody and Narendra Kumar were chosen to style the film's characters. According to reports, Priyanka had to wear 137 costumes in the film because of her character which passes through five phases. According to Dhody, Chopra's look was very contemporary, but her idea was to streamline and take it to the classic side. On the other hand, Dhody designed Kangana’s look with short dresses with low necklines, conveying the image of a supermodel comfortable with her body.

