Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Chopra And Neelam Upadhyaya Engaged? Actress Clarifies

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra sent rumour mills buzzing when he was clicked with actor Neelam Upadhyaya at a recent beauty pageant. His mother Madhu Chopra was present at the event too. It all started when a pap profile referred to them as engaged. Clarifying in the comment section of the post about the ring on her finger, Neelam said, “The ring is on my right hand. We’re not engaged,”. She also added a laugh out emoji in the end.

Siddharth Chopra papped with Neelam Upadhyaya

Popular Bollywood pap Viral Bhayani had shared a picture of the two from an event with a caption saying, “#priyankachopra mom and son with his fiancée today at an event #viralbhayani @viralbhayani”. As soon as the picture was posted online, comments started pouring in as netizens eagerly wanted to know who is Neelam Upadhyaya.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra created a stir last year at the Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi function. He was spotted with Neelam Upadhyaya, who is a well-known actor from the South Indian film industry. Siddharth had also shared a throwback picture with her which sparked rumours about their alleged relationship.

Neelam made her big-screen debut with the Telugu film Mr 7 in 2012. She has also starred in Telugu film Action 3D as well as Tamil films in the likes of Unnodu Oru Naal and Om Shanthi Om.

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra was previously engaged to Ishita Kumar and was all set to marry her. But their marriage was called off last April, just a few weeks before the wedding. Talking about it with the media, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra confirmed that her son was not ready for marriage and explained he needed some more time.

