Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Barfi!' Unknown Facts: Was Katrina Kaif Offered A Pivotal Role?

Barfi!, released in 2012, was reported to be one of Anurag Basu's best works. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D'cruz, and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, narrates the tale of Barfi, and his fun and adventurous escapades. Much like Basu's previous works, Barfi! also had a peculiarity; the movie had Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of a deaf and mute character and Priyanka Chopra playing the role of a dyslexic girl. Here are some unknown facts about the Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer.
Meanwhile, the lead cast of Barfi! is reported to be busy with multiple projects. While Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Priyanka Chopra has multiple projects at different stages of production. She is reported to be a part of movies like The White Tiger, We Can Be Heroes, among others.
