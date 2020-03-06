Priyanka Chopra Starrer 'Barfi!' Unknown Facts: Was Katrina Kaif Offered A Pivotal Role?

Barfi!, released in 2012, was reported to be one of Anurag Basu's best works. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D'cruz, and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, narrates the tale of Barfi, and his fun and adventurous escapades. Much like Basu's previous works, Barfi! also had a peculiarity; the movie had Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of a deaf and mute character and Priyanka Chopra playing the role of a dyslexic girl. Here are some unknown facts about the Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer.

Barfi unknown facts:

Barfi! was India's official submission to the 85th Academy Awards 2013 in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Reports have it that Ileana D'cruz's character Shruti Gupta in the film was initially offered to Katrina Kaif. But due to undisclosed reasons, the actor could become a part of the film.

Some scenes from the 2013 film are reported to be inspired by movies of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. Reports have it that two scenes have been borrowed from Singing in The Rain (1952).

Reports also suggest that Ileana D'cruz's character was loosely based on Anurag Basu's mother.

Besides Katrina Kaif, Bollywood actor Shiney Ahuja was offered a part in the film. Reports have it that Anurag Basu was keen on getting Ahuja on-board for Barfi!, but the actor declined the offer.

Meanwhile, the lead cast of Barfi! is reported to be busy with multiple projects. While Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Priyanka Chopra has multiple projects at different stages of production. She is reported to be a part of movies like The White Tiger, We Can Be Heroes, among others.

