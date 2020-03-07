Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrate Holi At Isha Ambani's Residence; See Pictures Here 

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal kicked off Holi celebrations by hosting a grand party at their residence in Mumbai. From the pictures and videos that have surfaced, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were the first ones to arrive at their residence for the grand celebrations.

For the occasion, Priyanka and Nick decided to don cordinated traditional attire. The actress was seen wearing a beautiful off-white ethnic outfit embroidered with multi-colored neon design and strappy heels while Nick wore a kurta and pajama which also featured neon embroidery at the borders.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate first Holi together

In one of the pictures shared on social media, Nick is seen looking into the eye of his lady love - Priyanka Chopra. In another picture Nick, Priyanka and actor Katrina Kaif are seen posing for the camera.

In the short selfie video, Nick can be seen giving a glimpse of the star-studded bash to his followers on Instagram. "My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi," he captioned the picture.

Vicky Kaushal, Diana Penty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, Sonali Bendre, and many other celebrities also attended the grand Holi celebrations.

Last year on Diwali, Priyanka celebrated the festival of lights with Nick in their California home. The two took to social media to share pictures and wish their fans. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. The extravagant wedding was attended by the friends and family of the two actors.

