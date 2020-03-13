The Debate
Priyanka Chopra Only Bollywood Female Celeb To Own This Expensive Luxury Car

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra is one of the only female actors to own one of the most expensive cars. Here is a glimpse of the former Miss World's car collection. Read on.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, one of the most popular Indian actors of the decade, lives a life dreamt by many. The actor, who resides with her husband Nick Jonas in their posh property in Los Angeles' Beverly Hills, has a magnanimous collection of cars in her garage. As per reports, Priyanka Chopra is one of the few female actors to own one of the most expensive cars in Bollywood. Here is all you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's car collection. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka Chopra's car collection 

As per reports, Priyanka Chopra's car collection boosts of luxurious cars like BMW 5 Series, BMW 7 Series, Audi Q7, Mercedes Benz S-Class, among others. However, but one of Priyanka's most expensive cars is the Rolls Royce Ghost. The car that is popular for its starlit ceilings and stardust carpets, is known as one of Priyanka Chopra's favourite cars. The actor, in an old interview, revealed that she loves the luxury car for the recliner seat and comfortable floor rug. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Besides Priyanka Chopra, actors like Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan own cars from the British brand. Being an owner of Rolls Royce car also makes Priyanka Chopra the only Bollywood female actor to own a car from the brand. 

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim in the lead, was a box office debacle. Reports have it that Priyanka Chopra has various movies at different stages of productions. 

