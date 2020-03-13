Times When Priyanka Chopra Empowered And Motivated Women With Her Speeches; Watch Videos

Apart from being an actor par excellence, Priyanka Chopra is among the many female actors who have time and again empowered women with her speeches and films. Here are a few times when Priyanka Chopra spoke about women empowerment and how women can change the world.

Priyanka Chopra on feminism with Indra Nooyi

In a media interaction held in 2017 by Forbes, Priyanka Chopra spoke about breaking through the glass ceiling and achieving off-beat goals in her career. Priyanka also spoke about the regressive state of women around the world. She remarked that more attention needs to be put on educating girls.

Priyanka on cerebral opportunities for women

In a media interaction held in India, Priyanka Chopra spoke about the unequal opportunities available for men and women. The actor remarked that women of today are confident of doing what a man does and demand more respect and exposure in different fields of society. Chopra went on to reveal that she wants to establish herself as an icon, who will be remembered for the legacy she left behind for ages. The actor also revealed that equality is not about being physically as strong as men.

Priyanka speaks about being confident as a woman

At a conference held about women empowerment in the west in 2017, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was fascinated with the idea of show business after she got a call back from the beauty pageant. The actor remarked that she comes from an extremely academic family and aspired to be an aeronautical engineer. Priyanka also recalled the time when she was bullied during her teens and confessed that she had many doubts about her personality and body. Chopra said, “The only accessory you can wear well is your confidence”.

Priyanka Chopra on girls being abused

In a media interaction held in India post the success of her Hollywood show Quantico, Priyanka congratulated and lauded the women who have spoken about the atrocities of men in the entertainment sector. Adding to the same, Chopra revealed that it requires immense courage to speak about such incidents in public.

