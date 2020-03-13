Priyanka Chopra Starrer Kaminey's Jukebox Will Boost Your Mood In No Time!

Priyanka Chopra's list of successful films is never-ending. The International star has featured in several commercially successful films across the globe. The Desi Girl actor has worked with the biggest filmmakers from Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rakesh Roshan to Vishal Bhardwaj. She has time and again proved her acting genius via her stupendous performances in movies. Talking about Priyanka Chopra's films, one director with whom we want to see Priyanka Chopra work once again is movie maverick, Vishal Bhardwaj.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Spills The Beans About Her Interesting Nickname 'Mimi'

Priyank Chopra and Vishal Bhardwaj gave an iconic film to the nation in the form of Kaminey. Priyanka Chopra played the protagonist in the film opposite, Shahid Kapoor. The two shared sizzling onscreen chemistry and this movie was their first collaboration. From its songs, dialogues, to screenplay everything in the Priyanka Chopra starrer Kaminey was on point. Let's reminisce some memories from the film and check out its phenomenal album.

Musical Jukebox of Priyanka Chopra's film 'Kaminey'

Raat Ke Dhai Baje

Sung by Kunal Ganjawala, Sunidhi Chauhan, Rekha Bhardwaj, Suresh Wadkar and Earl, Raat Ke Dhai Baje is a peppy romantic track from Kaminey. This song from Kaminey features Shahid and Priyanka Chopra tie the knot in the middle of the night, in the presence of their loved ones. A highly popular track out of all Kaminey songs.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Ups The Glam Quotient While Rocking These Bold Lip Colours

Kaminey title track

This track rewinds crux of Kaminey in a few minutes. Written by veteran lyricist Gulzar Sahab, Kaminey title is that song which will make you feel super relaxed. It has soothing music attached to it which adds to the beauty of this melodious track to ten folds.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Tangerine Pantsuit At The NBA India Games

Dhan Te Nan

Shahid Kapoor danced like a dream on this foot-tapping track. Dhan Te Nan was blessed with unconventional catchy lyrics. Shot in a lavish club, Dhan Te Nan is a must-listen track from Kaminey songs ensemble. The hard-hitting lyrics will make you groove instantly. Sung by powerful singers Sukhwinder Singh, and Vishal Dadlani, Dhan Te Nan's hook step was a rage amidst the youth when the film released in 2009.

Read: Priyanka Chopra To Alia Bhatt; Bollywood Divas Who Rocked The Trench Coat Look Like A Boss

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.