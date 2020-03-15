Priyanka Chopra's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' Is A Must-watch For Every Traveller; Know Why

Dil Dhadakne Do is a multi-starrer movie featuring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Rahul Bose in the lead roles. The film revolves around an upper-middle-class Punjabi family and the problems faced by every member of the family. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this romantic comedy-drama is filled with bitter-sweet moments of betrayal, acceptance, and reunion. Released in 2015, Dil Dhadakne Do garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Check out why Dil Dhadakne Do is a must-watch for every traveller.

Advantages of going on a cruise trip

Many people or travellers are scared of a cruise trip, however, Dil Dhadakne Do will make you forget your fears and will get you on a ship. You can celebrate, dance, laugh, dine, play pranks and lots more with your family and friends all under one roof in between the sea. Dil Dhadakne Do's songs will make your cruise trip memorable.

Location courtesy

Priyanka Chopra's Dil Dhadakne Do showcases amazing trip locations. You can also plan your next trip to one of these getaway locations seen in the film. After the breathtaking scenery of Spain from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Zoya Akhtar's film travelled across Italy and the Mediterranean.

Hope to find true love

Every single traveller should surely watch Dil Dhadakne Do to get motivated for finding true love on one of these cruise trips. Just like Kabir Mehra (Ranveer Singh) who falls for the gorgeous dancer Farah Ali (Anushka Sharma) and Priyanka Chopra who reunites with her long-lost love Sunny (Farhan Akhtar), you might also get lucky and meet the love of your life. For people already in-love, Dil Dhadakne Do can make you celebrate your relationship.

Turkey and its exceptional history

Dil Dhadakne Do gives the splendid sight of Turkey. The places Mehra family visit for sightseeing can give an exceptional experience to anyone who plans to visit Turkey next. After watching the film you know exactly where and when to visit Turkey.

