'Dil Dhadakne Do': Here Are Some Memorable Dialogues From The Film; Check It Out

Dil Dhadakne Do is an ensemble drama that revolves around an upper-middle-class Punjabi family. Starring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Rahul Bose in the lead roles, this movie showcases the problem everyone faces as an individual.

Kamal Mehra (Anil Kapoor) plans to celebrate his marriage anniversary on a cruise ship. However, he is on the verge of bankruptcy and eats pills to avoid seizures. The film depicts the tale of Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra), who has always been a sidekick to his younger brother Kabir (Ranveer Singh). Though she becomes an independent woman with hard work, her husband and in-laws dominate her.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this romantic comedy-drama is filled with bitter-sweet moments of betrayal, acceptance, and reunion. Upon its release in 2015, Dil Dhadakne Do garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. We have compiled some of its best dialogues that you must read.

Here are the best dialogues from 'Dil Dhadakne Do'

Dil se faisla karo ki tumhe kya karna hai… dimaag tarkeeb nikal lega

Shaadi koi race nahi hai jo use finish line tak pahuchana hai

Khel mein haar jeet lagi rehti hai.. afsos woh karta hai jinka khel khatam ho gaya ho

Kisi ko chahiye ho ya nahi.. mummy papa gyaan toh dete hi hain

Agar koi alag tarah jeena chahta hai toh use jeene do.. har dil apni hi tarah dhadakta hai.. har dil dhadkne do

Tumne aaj tak kiya kya hai? Nothing. You are lucky that I am your father.

I am sorry ki main tumse pyaar nahi kar paayi

Family mein sab upar se baat karte hain.. asli baat toh koi karta nahi hai ek doosre se

Jaldi se ek bachcha karlo… tumhari saari problems solve ho jayegi

Agar Shah Jahan practical hota toh Taj Mahal kaun banata

