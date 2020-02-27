The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Dil Dhadakne Do': Here Are Some Memorable Dialogues From The Film; Check It Out

Bollywood News

'Dil Dhadakne Do' revolves around a dysfunctional family where members are fighting their personal problems. Here are the film's best dialogues.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is an ensemble drama that revolves around an upper-middle-class Punjabi family. Starring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Rahul Bose in the lead roles, this movie showcases the problem everyone faces as an individual.

Kamal Mehra (Anil Kapoor) plans to celebrate his marriage anniversary on a cruise ship. However, he is on the verge of bankruptcy and eats pills to avoid seizures. The film depicts the tale of Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra), who has always been a sidekick to his younger brother Kabir (Ranveer Singh). Though she becomes an independent woman with hard work, her husband and in-laws dominate her. 

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this romantic comedy-drama is filled with bitter-sweet moments of betrayal, acceptance, and reunion. Upon its release in 2015, Dil Dhadakne Do garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. We have compiled some of its best dialogues that you must read. 

Here are the best dialogues from 'Dil Dhadakne Do' 

  • Dil se faisla karo ki tumhe kya karna hai… dimaag tarkeeb nikal lega

  • Shaadi koi race nahi hai jo use finish line tak pahuchana hai

  • Khel mein haar jeet lagi rehti hai.. afsos woh karta hai jinka khel khatam ho gaya ho

  • Kisi ko chahiye ho ya nahi.. mummy papa gyaan toh dete hi hain

Also read: Dil Dhadakne Do: Top Emotional Scenes From The Film You Should Not Miss

Also read: Here Are Ranveer Singh's Best Scenes From 'Dil Dhadakne Do'; Watch

  • Agar koi alag tarah jeena chahta hai toh use jeene do.. har dil apni hi tarah dhadakta hai.. har dil dhadkne do

  • Tumne aaj tak kiya kya hai? Nothing. You are lucky that I am your father.

  • I am sorry ki main tumse pyaar nahi kar paayi

  • Family mein sab upar se baat karte hain.. asli baat toh koi karta nahi hai ek doosre se

  • Jaldi se ek bachcha karlo… tumhari saari problems solve ho jayegi

  • Agar Shah Jahan practical hota toh Taj Mahal kaun banata

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Best Moments From The 2015 Hit Movie Dil Dhadakne Do

Also read: Priyanka Chopra: Best Looks Of The Actor From The Film Dil Dhadakne Do

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NADELLA'S RESPONSE TO FAV CRICKETER
HARYANA MIN'S INSENSITIVE REMARK
DHONI'S NET SESSION
SIDHU SURFACES
LAW MINISTER SLAMS CONG
SONIA GANDHI MEETS PRESIDENT