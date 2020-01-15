Priyanka Chopra's Dog's Instagram And Other Celebrity Pet Accounts To Follow

You already follow all of your favourite celebrities on Instagram, and cannot seem to stop watching their every move on social media. But what about their furry friends?

Many of the Bollywood celebrities have pets that they take everywhere with them. We have rounded up a few that deserve an immediate follow.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Celebrities With Their Adorable Pets; Priyanka Chopra To Kriti Sanon

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s first love will always be her puppy Diana, who she adopted in 2016 from New York. She took Diana home with her from the shoot and they have been inseparable ever since. Going by Desi girl’s posts, it looks like Diana seems to be ‘Mommy’ PeeCee’s favourite child.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas received a new puppy named ‘Gino’ from his lovely wife Priyanka Chopra on their first wedding anniversary. And needless to say, Nick has been in love with his new fur buddy ever since. Pictures of him and Gino have been flooding the social media and his fans too just cannot get enough of the two.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan And Other Bollywood Celebrities With Their Pets; See Pictures

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is all love for her feline buddy Edward. Bhatt gifted herself the cat on her 24th birthday. Alia’s Instagram feed has her lounging around her house in Juhu with her pet. She takes pride in saying that she is an animal lover.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani’s love for her pets is not new. The leggy lass is often seen sharing pictures of her dog Bella and cat Jasmine on her social media handles with her fans and followers. In the picture, one can see an adorable picture of Disha hugging her pet.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor Shows Her Love For Dogs, Pets Street Pooches

ALSO READ: Bollywood Celebrities And Their Love For Feline Pets | See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.