Bollywood Celebrities With Their Adorable Pets; Priyanka Chopra To Kriti Sanon

Many Bollywood celebrities are fond of keeping pets and enjoy sharing cute images with their pets on their social media. From Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor to Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon; Let's take a look at Bollywood celebrities who are proud owners of adorable pets.

ALSO READ | Natasha Poonawalla Often Posts Photos With Her Bollywood BFFs. Here's A Look

Bollywood celebrities and their pets

Priyanka Chopra

She recently surprised her husband Nick Jonas with a German shepherd puppy, Gino. It is an early anniversary gift for Nick. Check out the image and video Priyanka posted on her Instagram handle.

ALSO READ | Bollywood Movies: Times When Bollywood Actors Promoted Their Competitors' Films

ALSO READ | Bollywood Movies From 'Wake Up Sid' To 'Lakshya' Which Will Inspire You

ALSO READ | Bollywood Actors Who Are Successful Singers Too; Ayushmann Khurrana To Salman Khan

Kriti Sanon

This is the first picture which the actor posted with her dog. The image is adorable and was posted at Happy National Pet Day. Check out the image which the actor posted on her social media profile.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha is seen mostly spending her time away from movie shoots with her adorable pet, Shylo. Shylo is a Lhasa Apso and is adorable. Check out the image and videos the actor posted of her pet.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is quite active on social media. She is always seen posting her cat’s pictures on her Instagram handle. Check out the image she posted with her cat.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.