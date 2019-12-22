The Debate
Bollywood Celebrities With Their Adorable Pets; Priyanka Chopra To Kriti Sanon

Bollywood News

Many Bollywood celebrities are fond of keeping pets and enjoy sharing cute images with the. Read more to know what pets do they have

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
bollywood

Many Bollywood celebrities are fond of keeping pets and enjoy sharing cute images with their pets on their social media. From Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor to Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon; Let's take a look at Bollywood celebrities who are proud owners of adorable pets.

Bollywood celebrities and their pets

Priyanka Chopra

She recently surprised her husband Nick Jonas with a German shepherd puppy, Gino. It is an early anniversary gift for Nick. Check out the image and video Priyanka posted on her Instagram handle.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Kriti Sanon

This is the first picture which the actor posted with her dog. The image is adorable and was posted at Happy National Pet Day. Check out the image which the actor posted on her social media profile.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha is seen mostly spending her time away from movie shoots with her adorable pet, Shylo. Shylo is a Lhasa Apso and is adorable. Check out the image and videos the actor posted of her pet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

 

Jacqueline Fernandez 

Jacqueline Fernandez is quite active on social media. She is always seen posting her cat’s pictures on her Instagram handle. Check out the image she posted with her cat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 

 

 

