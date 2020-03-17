Priyanka Chopra's Biographical Films That You Can Binge-watch This Weekend

Considered as one of the finest actors to have graced the Bollywood film industry, Priyanka Chopra has time and again shunned the image of a quintessential Bollywood heroine, as the actor has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout her career. Priyanka Chopra, who enjoys a massive fan following in the west, has also entertained the audience with her biographical films and has managed to leave fans tongue-tied with her performances. Here are a few must-watch biopics of Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Film Projects Revealed. Read More

Mary Kom

Starring Priyanka Chopra, Darshan Kumar and Sunil Thapa in the leading roles, Mary Kom narrates the heart-wrenching story of the legendary female Indian boxer Mary Kom, who went through several hardships before audaciously accomplishing her ultimate dream. Directed by Omung Kumar, the story of Mary Kom gets more interesting when the boxer faces societal pressures of giving up boxing, after being pregnant. The film also stars Ritka Murthy and Shishir Sharma.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Payment For A Promotional Post On Instagram Will Leave You Tongue-tied

Bajirao Mastani

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the leading roles, Bajirao Mastani is a semi-biographical period drama that marks the second association of the trio, after the blockbuster film, Gooliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film narrates the love story of the Maratha braveheart, Peshwa Bajirao Ballad and the princess of Bundelkhand, Mastani. The film features Priyanka Chopra in a never-seen-before avatar, as the actor plays the role of Kashi, Peshwa’s first wife.

Does Priyanka have two more biopics in her kitty?

If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Even though no official statement has been issued by the actress or the makers of the biopic, it would be exciting to witness Priyanka portray an astronaut onscreen.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's first American Rom-com 'Isn't It Romantic': Trivia About The Film

As per reports, Priyanka has also been approached with the story of Sheela Ambalal Patel who became Ma Anand Sheela, one of the leaders in the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s, who used illegal tactics to silence local dissenters in Antelope, Oregon.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's Payment For A Promotional Post On Instagram Will Leave You Tongue-tied

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.