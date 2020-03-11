Priyanka Chopra's Payment For A Promotional Post On Instagram Will Leave You Tongue-tied

Priyanka Chopra, who dipped her toes in Hollywood with the much-acclaimed three-season TV show Quantico, has now managed to become a household name in the west. Apart from being known as an actor to watch out for, Priyanka Chopra has also made her name as a social media celebrity, as the actor is the second most followed Indian on Instagram with 50.6m followers. Here is the amount Priyanka Chopra charges for a promotional post on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra charges this much for an Instagram promotional post

According to Hopper HQ’s Instagram Rich List, Priyanka Chopra charges around $2,71,000 or ₹1.80 crores per Instagram post for brand promotion. Chopra, who has nearly eight brand endorsements in her kitty, was ranked 19th on this list and had also made it to the "Richest on Instagram" list by Forbes. Popular cricketer Virat Kohli is the most followed Indian on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra is among India's highest-paid actors, who has time and again shunned Bollywood stereotypes with her performances. In 2016, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri, and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. As of 2020, Priyanka Chopra's net worth is estimated to be roughly $20 Million dollars.

What's next for Priyanka?

Reportedly, Priyanka will star in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Even though no official statement has been issued by the actor or the makers of the biopic, it is reported that the actor has already started preparing for her role. She is also all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes.

The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in the biopic of Ma Sheela Anand, who was involved in the Rajneesh controversy. The actor also has Matrix 4 under her kitty.

