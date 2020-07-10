After Priyanka And Deepika, Shraddha Kapoor Crosses 50 Million Followers On Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor who had an 'intense' 2019 after working on three films — Saaho, Chhichhore, and Street Dancer, has hit 50 million follower mark on Instagram. Shraddha is now the 3rd most followed B'wood actor on Instagram after Deepika Padukone (50.3 M) and Priyanka Chopra (54.4 M).

Shraddha has been active on her Instagram account with lockdown updates and family throwback pictures. Kapoor has also been sharing her opinions on animal cruelty. Her love for pet dog Shyloh also has won many hearts on the Internet. Alia Bhatt is closely behind Shraddha with 47.8 million followers.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3. The film is the third film of the Baaghi franchise and also starred Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles along with Shraddha Kapoor. Baaghi 3 received mixed reviews from the critic but went on to become the second highest-grossing film of 2020.

What's next for Shraddha Kapoor?

She has signed a yet-untitled film to be directed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame filmmaker Luv Ranjan and will feature opposite Ranbir Kapoor. "I am doing Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor. I have loved Luv's films - 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. I am super excited to be working with Ranbir. He is one of the best actors of our generation. I have loved his work. Nothing was offered to me earlier with Ranbir, I am looking forward to this film," Shraddha told PTI.

