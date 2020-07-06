Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 'TP Partner' Brother Siddhanth's Birthday, Shares Cutest Memory

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor and her elder brother Siddhanth Kapoor often define major sibling goals as they dote on each other through their social media updates. The Baaghi 3 actor has showered all her love for her 'bhaiya' through her latest Instagram update on his birthday. She shared an adorably cute childhood picture with Siddhanth and wrote heartfelt words for him in the caption.

She said, "Today is a VERY special day! It’s my brothers birthday!!!💃🏻🎉 My bringer of joy, silliness, strength, my conscience keeper and major TP partner, Happy Birthday Bhaiya!!! I love you mostest 💫💜"

Read | When Shraddha Kapoor sang 'Fikar Not' with late Sushant Singh Rajput & 'Chhichhore' cast

Shraddha Kapoor has been under self-isolation with her family in Mumbai ever since the lockdown was imposed about four months ago. In one of her earlier posts with her brother, the actor had shared their grocery shopping adventure while under lockdown.

The sibling duo recently ventured out for a ‘grocery adventure’ and seemed extremely excited to be together in it. The two even shared a selfie, both wearing masks, as they carried their cart in the supermarket. Siddhanth wrote how it was 'lotttttaaaaa fun' to do grocery shopping with his sibling, while also urging all to wear a mask and maintain social distancing to be safe.

Read | Shraddha Kapoor's 'The Humma Humma song' making video gives insight into BTS fun on-set

As Shraddha reposted the snap on her Instagram handle and termed it as ‘grocery adventure’ with her 'bhaiya', Siddhanth wrote they should do it more often, before correcting himself that he was joking. The Kapoor sibling had also highlighted their bond with some adorable childhood pics on Brother’s Day. The Baaghi 3 star had written how she loved to be ‘loved, pampered & protected’ by her ‘amazing’ brothers.

Shraddha, meanwhile, has been spening the ‘stay at home’ phase by indulging in terrace workouts and taking her dog out for a walk. The actor has also been raising issues like ‘caging’ of animals. She had also recently donated to an NGO to feed stray animals during the pandemic.

Read | Shraddha Kapoor croon Justin Bieber's 'Sorry' in the most adorable manner in this video

What's next for Shraddha Kapoor?

The actor was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in the third installment of the Baaghi franchise along with actors Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. She has reportedly signed a yet-untitled film to be directed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Luv Ranjan and will feature opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Read | Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer 'OK Jaanu's' title track BTS; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.