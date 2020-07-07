Shraddha Kapoor Swears By These Things When It Comes To Her Beauty & Fitness Regime

These days in quarantine, Shraddha Kapoor shares a lot of pictures and videos, giving an insight into her daily routine, to her fans. From working out at home, to the products she uses to keep her skin healthy, the actor has been sharing it all. In her movies, Shraddha Kapoor has managed to astound her fans with her fit body and her flawless skin, making her fans wonder about the activities she swears by, to look fit and active. Here are some beauty and fitness regimes Shraddha Kapoor follows:

Shraddha Kapoor’s beauty and fitness regime

During an interview, while promoting her film Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she has always been careful about her fitness regime and also follows a strict diet plan. She said that despite her hectic schedule, she is regular at the gym and practices yoga as well as Pilates. She added that she prefers eating home-cooked meals and believes in eating dinner by 8:00 pm.

Apart from following a vegan diet, Shraddha Kapoor starts her day with protein-rich food like poha, upma, egg white omelettes and one portion of scrambled egg whites. She says that she does not believe in crash diets and sticks to eating vegan food and her meals mostly include vegetables, eggs, fish, fresh fruit and juices. For lunch, Shraddha Kapoor consumes green vegetables along with a bowl full of dal and a few chapatis.

For dinner, she prefers eating early by 8:00 pm and consumes dal and grilled fish or fish curry with wheat bread or brown rice. Apart from eating right and burning calories, the actor drinks plenty of water to keep her body hydrated and her digestive system healthy. As soon as she wakes up in the morning, she consumes at least 4 glasses of water. She also avoids eating oily, junk food, sugar and food rich in fat to stay fit.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3. The film Baaghi 3 is the third film of the Baaghi franchise. Baaghi also starred Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles, along with Shraddha Kapoor. The film received mixed reviews from the critic but went on to become the second highest-grossing film of 2020.

