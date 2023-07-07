Project K Heads To Comic Con, Amitabh Bachchan Talks About The 'huge Honour'

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin's upcoming film Project K's trailer is all set to debut at the San Diego Comic Con on July 20. For the event, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas will fly out to the US. SDCC is one of the biggest fan events in the world. Cine buffs and filmmakers gather under one roof to talk about and promote their films.

3 things you need to know

Project K is the first Indian film to be showcased at SDCC.

This upcoming sci-fi film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in prominent roles.

Project K is said to be drawing from the Hindu mythology, with Prabhas playing the role of Lord Vishnu.

Amitabh Bachchan expresses pride in Project K

After an official announcement of the film going to Comic-Con was made, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle to pen a note of gratitude to the fans. He said he was honoured and privileged of being a part of Project K and added that it was a "huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol, Prabhas."

(Amitabh Bachan expressed his excitement about working on Project K with Prabhas. | Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter)

The veteran star expressed gratitude and thanked director Nag Ashwin for considering him for the role. He also felt emotional by the humility, concern and respect Prabhas had given him during the shoot. Bachchan concluded his post by showering well-wishes upon the entire team of Project K as they prepare for Comic Con trailer launch.

Nag Ashwin talked about the event and said in a statement, "India is the home of some of the greatest lore and superheroes ever written. We feel that our film is an attempt to bring out and share this with the world. And Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience.”

When Amitabh Bachchan injured himself during Project K shoot

Amitabh Bachchan suffered an injury to his rib cage while filming on the sets of Project K in March, earlier this year. The actor cracked his rib cartilage while shooting for an action sequence.

(Amitabh Bachchan will reportedly feature as Prabhas' 'guru' in Project K | Image: Twitter)

He was rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment in Hyderabad before being flown back to his Mumbai home. This resulted in him being out of action for some time.