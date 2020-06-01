'Proud Of All 3 Of You': Anil Kapoor Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Bhavesh Joshi' & 'Veere Di...'

On June 1, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding', along with Harshvardhan Kapoor's 'Bhavesh Joshi' completed two years and father Anil Kapoor couldn't be more proud. He took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of all three kids from their respective films and wrote how he is proud of all of them.

He further said that while Veere Di Wedding received great commercial and theatrical success, Bhavesh Joshi created a massive cult following digitally. "Breaking barriers and winning hearts," Kapoor concluded his story.

The 2018 comedy-drama, Veere Di Wedding, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, despite being criticized by many, hit the bullseye in terms of the actor's stellar acting skills. The movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania not only managed to entertain the audience but also churned great numbers at the box office. The story revolves around the lives of four friends, Kalindi, Meera, Sakshi, and Avni, and their journey as they sail through their high school days till adulthood.

Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania's film, Veere Di Wedding collected Rs. 100 crore worldwide to enter the coveted club of Bollywood movies. As per reports, the story of female BFFs raked in Rs. 54.46 crore in the first week of release. The film amassed a total of Rs. 1.60 crore on Day 12 to take the global total above Rs. 100 crore.

Meanwhile in September 2018, Harshvardhan's super-hero film 'Bhavesh Joshi' received tremendous response on Netflix. He had then said, "Overwhelmed .. I feel like the film has released now .. the kind of response and traction I’ve seen in the last 2 days I didn’t see during the entirety of the theatrical run ... when it came out in cinemas most people that saw it really loved it but the numbers were small I knew in my heart that digital would be a great platform but I don’t expect it to be so overwhelmingly positive."

