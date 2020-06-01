Swara Bhasker Reacts To The Infamous 'vibrator Scene' As 'Veere Di Wedding' Turns 2

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker starrer Veere Di Wedding was released 2 years back today. On the occasion of its 2nd anniversary, the cast of the film took to their social media and shared a series of pictures. Swara Bhaskar shared many BTS pictures on her Instagram story and also uploaded a post to pay tribute to the film. While posting pictures on her Instagram story, Swara Bhasker also uploaded a picture that was taken just after the infamous ‘vibrator scene’ from the film.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker On 2 Years Of 'Veere Di Wedding': 'It Proved Girlfriends Are The Best Bros'

Sawar Bhasker mentioned that she saw the scene after it was shot and knew that it would be life-altering for her. In the picture, she is seen reacting to the ‘vibrator scene’ in the film. In the cation, she mentioned that on a subconscious level she knew what she was going to unleash while she was looking at the ‘vibrator scene’ in the playback monitor.

In the post, she wrote, ‘This was my face when I watched the playback of the famous vibrator scene! I think I subconsciously knew what I was going to unleash in my life.’ She further wrote ‘2 years of #VeereDiWedding’ while posting the picture on her social media. Swara Bhasker was trolled mercilessly for the vibrator scene in Veere Di Wedding.

ALSO READ: When Swara Bhasker Was Trolled For A Scene In Veere Di Wedding & She Gave It Back In Style

Swara Bhasker's controversy

Awwwwwww!!!!! My trolls are hard at work again, sweating it out in the heat to popularise my name.. You guys are SO dedicated & sweet!!! ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤—â£ï¸â£ï¸â£ï¸â£ï¸ Don’t mind the slut-shaming guys.. their imagination is a bit limited.. but loving the effort you two ðŸ™ŒðŸ¾ðŸ™ŒðŸ¾ðŸ™ŒðŸ¾ pic.twitter.com/fRqjGZ3b0q — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 29, 2019

Every time the netizens don’t agree to her opinion, they troll her for the scene from Veere Di Wedding. Swara Bhasker had previously slammed one such person who made a voting sign by using the scene as an example. She had sarcastically mentioned how her haters keep making extra efforts to drag her down. She had also called the move as ‘slut-shaming’ on her social media account.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding': Songs From The Movie That You Can Add To Your Playlist

Swara Bhasker also shared a post with a poster of the film on her social media. She wrote, ‘Two years to the film that was not a ‘chick flick’, the film that broke glass ceilings and the idea that ‘women centric (films don’t have a great opening)', the film that proved that girlfriends are the best bros, the film that introduced me to a stellar bunch of boss ladies and the film that gave my trolls a reason to exist- Ungli.@rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @ruchikaakapoor only you ladies could’ve pulled this one off! @ghoshshashanka only you could’ve survived this!’

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Reaches Out To Several Migrants Amidst Lockdown, Helps Them With Tickets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.