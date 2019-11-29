Films, over the years, have covered a wide range of issues and concepts. There were a few films which left the audience stunned as the climax was least expected. Here are five psychological thriller films that every movie buff must watch.

Psychological thriller films that are a must-watch

1. Flight Club (1999)

Fight Club was a film that revolved around an insomniac officer and his soap maker friend who decide to develop an underground fight club. The film is an adaptation of a book, written by Chuk Palahniuk. Fight Club was directed by David Fincher. The film stars actors like Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in pivotal roles.

2. Black Swan (2010)

Black Swan was a film that revolved around a dancer who bags a lead role in a leading production. The film was directed by Darren Aronofsky. The film stars actors like Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis in pivotal roles. The film received an Academy Award for best actor. Black Swan was a film which was loved by the audiences.

3. The Machinist (2004)

The Machinist was a psychological thriller which revolved around an industrial worker who had not slept in a really long time. The man used to see figures that did not exist. The film was written by Scott Kosar and directed by Brad Anderson. The Machinist stars actors like Christian Bale and Jennifer Jason Leigh in pivotal roles. The film was loved for the performances and the plot.

4. Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island is a film about a U.S. Marshal who investigates the missing case of a criminal who was mentally unstable. The film is directed by Martin Scorsese and is an adaptation of a novel written by Dennis Lehane. The film stars actors like Leonardi DiCaprio, Emily Mortimer, and Mark Ruffalo in pivotal roles. The film is loved for the unexpected turn of events.

Read Hollywood Suspense Thrillers: The Best Movies To Add To Your List

Also read Nail-biting Bollywood Suspense Thrillers That You Can Binge-watch

5. Gone Girl (2014)

Gone Girl is a film about a man who is looking for his missing wife. The film has been directed by David Fincher and is an adaptation of a novel written by Gillian Flynn. The film stars actors like Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. The film is much loved for the unpredictable plot and performances.

Read Suspense Thrillers On YouTube: Must Watch Indian Short Films

Also read Bollywood: Psychological Thrillers That Are Gripping And A Must-watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.