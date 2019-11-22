Bollywood: Psychological Thrillers That Are Gripping And A Must-watch

Bollywood has made numerous films in the psychological thriller genre with interesting plotlines and the finest of performances. A psychological thriller is mainly a thriller which highlights the psychology of its characters and their complex emotional state. Some of Bollywood psychological thrillers have taken viewers on a roller-coaster ride. Here are some of the psycho-thriller films that gained a positive critics response for its performance and are must-watch:

Deewangee (2002)

The Anees Bazmee directorial features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Khanna, and Urmila Matondkar in the lead characters. The film inspired by Hollywood film Primal Fear narrates the story of an obsessive lover, who also suffers from a split personality disorder. Ajay Devgn's performance in an antagonist role was appreciated and he also bagged many awards for it.

Kaun? (1999)

The film released in 1999. Kaun? was highly appreciated by the critics and the audience for its excellent crafting. The film starring Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, and Sushant Singh is written by Anurag Kashyap. As the plot of the film develops with a number of series, the story becomes more complex. Urmila Matondkar's performance was lauded by the critics.

Ek Hasina Thi (2004)

Another finest film by director Ram Gopal Verma was delivered in 2004. And Urmila Matondkar and Saif Ali Khan starrer, the movie is considered as one of the underrated works. The revenge saga is gripping and has many nail-biting sequences. The film also marked the debut of the director Sriram Raghavan.

404: Error Not Found (2011)

The film is written and directed by Prawaal Raman. Released in 2011, the unexpected climax of the film will pull the rug under the feet. The film narrates the story of a brilliant student Abhimanyu, who starts hallucinating after moving into a room that was occupied by another who committed suicide.

Table No. 21 (2013)

The film features one of the finest comedy actors, Paresh Rawal in the lead. Apart from him, Rajiv Khandelwal and Tina Desai are also seen essaying the lead characters. As the plot of the film starts developing, the audience feels empathy for Rajiv and Tina's characters. The climax breaks the main plot-point where the audience is left shocked as the film takes an unexpected turn.

