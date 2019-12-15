Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda's 'pretty' Picture Is All Things Adorable

B'town's latest loved couple — Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat — are all things cute in this latest picture. The couple attended a wedding and Pulkit captioned the lovely picture with hearts and wrote 'Pretty Kharbanda'. Fans dropped comments saying it was pure 'couple goals'.

About their Love Story

After months of speculations, the two confessed being in a relationship during 'Pagalpanti' promotions. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Kriti said, "No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it's I think there's a time for everything when you're comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I'm in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat."

She further said, "We have connected so much and had a lot of conversation. I think we have come to a point where we don't need to say anything to each other. We both know what the other one is thinking. He has changed drastically in the last one year and I am in awe. I am so impressed with the way he carries himself, the way he conducts himself and the respect he has for his co-actors and seniors. I know he is a good person and he is here to stay."

Pulkit and Kriti were paired opposite each other in Anees Bazmee's 'Pagalpanti'. The director also spoke about their chemistry and said, "mujhe feel ho raha tha inki thodi dosti jyada ho rahi hai', baakiyo ke bhi dosti hai but inki jyada hai' (friendship between these two is something else and not just friendship). But Pulkit and Kriti being in love turned out beneficial for me as they are paired opposite to each other in the film and there were scenes where they need to hug and kiss each other. So that came naturally to them. Their off-screen love reflected in their characters and that benefited the film."

