Pulkit Samrat And Kriti Kharbanda Spotted Together At Mumbai Airport; See Pics

Bollywood’s latest couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were recently spotted together. The couple who confirmed their romance recently is all smiles as they walk together. Pulkit and Kriti shared the screen space in their movie Pagalpanti and the two have been inseparable since. The duo confirmed their romance and also stated that the two have been together for five months now.

The couple were seen laughing and having a great time as they walked around. While Pulkit wore a navy blue coloured full arms sweatshirt and a pair of grey coloured joggers, Kriti looked glamorous in a military print loose trousers and a white top. Kriti completed the look with a pair of white coloured kicks and dark coloured goggles and Pulkit wore a pair of black coloured shoes and a pair of yellow coloured goggles. Check out their pictures here.

ALSO READ:Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda Requests Privacy, Says, 'Our Families Are Media Shy'

See pictures

ALSO READ: Kriti Kharbanda Confirms Relationship With Pulkit Samrat, Reveals Why She Loves Him

ALSO READ: Kriti Kharbanda & Puklit Samrat Snapped Together Before The Release Of Pagalpanti

Pulkit Samrat sparked dating rumours after he put up a super adorable post about Kriti on her birthday. When asked previously about the media speculating that the two were dating Kriti Kharbanda was quoted a popular media house that her chemistry with Pulkit is great and that they look great together. She added that she cannot blame the media for speculating as they look ‘hot together’. She also said that Pulkit is very special to her and that he will always be special to her. A few months back Kriti confirmed the romance saying that she wanted to keep it under wraps and let her family know about Pulkit first. She also added that every couple takes a different amount of time to disclose their affair and that in their case, it was five months.

ALSO READ: Kriti Kharbanda Confirms Her Relationship With Her Pagalpanti Co-star Pulkit Samrat

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.