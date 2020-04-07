'No Sharing Popcorn, No Holding Hands': PVR Eyes Social Distancing Post-Covid Lockdown

PVR Cinemas is looking at seat distancing in its halls in order to ensure that audiences feel safe to catch a movie in the theatres after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted. Speaking to an entertainment portal about the plans, Chief Executive Officer Gautam Dutta said that the movie halls will be undertaking several measures to ensure social distancing once the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted.

Social distancing at the ticketing and booking level as well

The CEO of PVR mentioned that they will be taking several measures to ensure that their customers feel safe and also have a good movie watching experience. The PVR chief said that they are looking forward to introducing social distancing at the ticketing and booking level as well. PVR officials also added that sharing popcorns and holding hands will not be allowed. PVR officials also mentioned that they will sanitise all of their theatre halls to make sure audiences have a good time in a safe environment.

According to an entertainment portal, the PVR officials mentioned that they will try to come up with several measures to ensure that social distancing is carried out even after the COVID-19 lockdown is lifted. The officials added that if two people book a ticket, PVR will leave a one-seat gap between them to ensure that a safe distance is maintained. They also added that this practice will continue for weeks or a month until things get better. The PVR officials also added that they are also looking into the food and beverages department and are asking their partners to also come up with ways that may seem ideal to contain the spread of virus. They added that the team at PVR is discussing several ways in which cinemas can once again function normally. They concluded by saying the PVR team is doing a lot of out of the box thinking to make sure their customers are satisfied.

