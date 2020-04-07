Here's PM Modi's Message To India On World Health Day Amid The Battle Against Coronavirus

On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter to share his message as the world fights the Coronavirus pandemic. He asked the citizens to not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm their gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace.

'Let's reaffirm our gratitude...'

Today on #WorldHealthDay, let us not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace. 🙏🏼 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

PM Modi also asked the citizens to ensure that they follow practices like social distancing which will protect their own lives as well as the lives of others. "May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health," he said.

This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

'This is a long battle; mustn't tire; must win'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a number of key statements pertaining to India's battle against the dreaded Coronavirus while addressing BJP Karyakartas on the occasion of the party's 40th Foundation Day. He made note of the fact that this year the Foundation day comes at a time that not only the country but the entire world is facing a global threat on account of the Coronavirus.

The Prime Minister hailed India's response to the outbreak, saying that it was among those that were quickest to ascertain the scope of the threat and act accordingly, step-by-step. He highlighted that the steps had been proactive and implementation had been hastened by the state governments.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 4,281 with 3,851 of them being active cases. The death toll has risen to 111, while 319 people have been cured and discharged, as per the Health Ministry's update on Monday evening.

