Corona 'Sandesh': Dreaded Coronavirus Finds Sweet Avatar In West Bengal; Netizens Stunned

The deadly Coronavirus has taken another form, but much to everyone's relief, we can digest it.

In a bid to spread awareness about COVID-19 which has claimed over 74,697 lives across the world, a sweet shop in West Bengal's Kolkata is offering 'Corona' sweets to its customers as a gift. According to the owner of the shop, it is an attempt to uplift the spirit of people to fight and 'digest' Corona and not vice versa.

The sweets, shaped in the form of the novel Coronavirus, come in two forms — Corona cupcake and Corona sandesh.

Here are some pictures of the sweets:

No self-respecting virus can survive this assault, say netizens

Meanwhile, the netizens are stunned at the idea. Check out some of the comments here:

A mithai shop in Kolkata decides that the Coronavirus is a great idea for a new sandesh

First the slightly crazed lady dancing & singing "go corona go," then Bappi da's song and now this, the final straw.

No self-respecting virus can survive this assault.

h/t @AnkitaNDTV pic.twitter.com/e9WF5bvidj — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 6, 2020

Isn't that the most ugliest sweet you have ever seen ? — Rohit S (@shihorkarrohit) April 6, 2020

I really would like to know who has taken this home 🧐 — mylittlemuffin_mom (@mylittlemuffin1) April 6, 2020

WHAT DID I JUST SEE 😖😓😂😭 — Quarantine Rai 🚩 (@varunvrai) April 6, 2020

COVID-19 cases soar in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,281 cases in the country including 3,851 active cases. While 111 deaths have been reported overall, around 319 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, 80 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in West Bengal. While 10 have been reported to be recovered, three people have reportedly died due to the virus.

In order to tackle the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. Meanwhile, PM Modi has also established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund).

