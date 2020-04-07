The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Corona 'Sandesh': Dreaded Coronavirus Finds Sweet Avatar In West Bengal; Netizens Stunned

General News

A sweet shop in Kolkata is offering Coronavirus-shaped sweets to its customers to raise awareness about the virus which has claimed over 74,697 lives globally. 

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Corona sweets

The deadly Coronavirus has taken another form, but much to everyone's relief, we can digest it. 

In a bid to spread awareness about COVID-19 which has claimed over 74,697 lives across the world, a sweet shop in West Bengal's Kolkata is offering 'Corona' sweets to its customers as a gift. According to the owner of the shop, it is an attempt to uplift the spirit of people to fight and 'digest' Corona and not vice versa. 

The sweets, shaped in the form of the novel Coronavirus, come in two forms — Corona cupcake and Corona sandesh.

Here are some pictures of the sweets: 

 Read: Kerala CM claims nurses COVID-19 testing positive due to PPE shortage, writes to PM Modi

 

No self-respecting virus can survive this assault, say netizens 

Meanwhile, the netizens are stunned at the idea. Check out some of the comments here:

 

 

 

 

COVID-19 cases soar in India

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, there are 4,281 cases in the country including 3,851 active cases. While 111 deaths have been reported overall, around 319 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. 

Meanwhile, 80 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in West Bengal. While 10 have been reported to be recovered, three people have reportedly died due to the virus. 

Read: COVID-19: Home Secretary requests states, UTs to ensure adequate supply of medical oxygen

In order to tackle the crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight of March 25 to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. Meanwhile, PM Modi has also established a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund).

Read: Coronavirus outbreak: New guidelines restrict entry of animals, birds in quarantine areas

Read: More than 26,000 quarantined in MP after 12 funeral feast attendees test COVID positive

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Punjab
PUNJAB POLICE LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN
COVID-19
NORTH EASTERN GIRL SPAT ON: NCW
India
INDIA RECEIVES 1.70 LAKH PPE
UP
YOGI OFFICIAL ON LOCKDOWN
Health Ministry
1,445 COVID CASES LINKED TO MARKAZ
Amul
AMUL PAYS 'GRATITUDE' TO MEDICS