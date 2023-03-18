Quick Style Makes Raveena Tandon Groove To 90s Classic Tip Tip Barsa Paani | WATCH

The Norwegian dance crew Quick Style has been recreating some of the most iconic Bollywood songs and this time they have grooved on the beats of the 90s song Tip Tip Barsa with none other than Raveena Tandon. Quick Style along with Raveena Tandon recently shared the video of the dance number from the film Mohra on their social media handle, and fans went gaga over it.

In the video shared by the Norwegian dance group, the crew can be seen dressed in casual dancing to the peppy beats of Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Within moments, Raveen Tandon dressed in a black crop top and jeans appeared from behind and grooved on the popular soundtrack. Posting the video on Instagram, Quick Style captioned it, "different when you do it with the originals."

As soon as Quick Style posted the video with Raveena, fans took to the comments section to express their happiness. While one user wrote, "The one and only person who will be associated with this song", another user commented, "OG bringing it back! 2023 style." Also, actress Ridhima Pandit posted her reaction and wrote, "THE OG!!! THE BEST."

Quick Style collaborates with Bollywood celebrities

Before Raveena Tandon, Quick Style recreated Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum with Suniel Shetty. In the video, Suniel Shetty looked handsome dressed in white shirt and sunglasses as he danced with the dance group with full energy. After posting the video, Quick Style captioned the post, "Felt like we have known him for years."

The dance crew also performed with cricketer Virat Kohli on the hit track from Ishq after he returned to India from Australia. In the video, Virat pretended to teach the crew how to use a bat and then grooved with them on the song. The Norwegian dance group also performed on songs like Sadi Galli and Kaala Chashma.