R Madhavan Calls THIS Actor A 'Greek God' And Fans Are Loving It; See Picture

R Madhavan is gearing up for his upcoming movie Nishabdham, with the ‘Lady Superstar’ of Telugu cinema- Anushka Shetty. Anushka was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which saw a decent box office collection. R Madhavan’s collaboration with Anushka Shetty had stormed the internet. Madhavan is also a very active member of social media. On December 24, the Tannu Weds Mannu actor went on to comment on one of the popular faces in the industry, sending his fans in a tizzy.

R Madhavan calls Rohit Bose Roy a ‘Greek God’

On Tuesday, television star and Bollywood actor Rohit Roy took to his Instagram to share his picture, flaunting his six-pack abs. The picture which sees him posing at ease, has the caption, “Tere bhai jaisa koi hard’ich nahi hai”. A few moments later, many popular faces from the industry dropped their comments on Rohit Bose Roy’s photograph. Actor R Madhavan shared his mesmerising comment on his picture. He wrote, “Unbelievable my bro, you freaking God.. that’s so effortlessly sexy man.. pls pls accept me as your student for life... Damn B". To his comment, Rohit replied, ‘Maddddyyyy’. Not only R Madhavan, but Karanvir Bohra, Siddhant Kapoor, Karan Tacker, and Rohit's brother Ronit Bose Roy also commented on the picture. Have a look.

R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's upcoming movie Nishabdham, which translates to 'silence' in English has reportedly picked January 31, 2020, as the release date. Speaking about Nishabdham, the Baabhubali fame will be joining hands with her Rendu co-star R Madhavan after almost a decade. Nishabdham has been touted to be a thriller and also stars Shalini Pandey. Have a look at the teaser and the first song from the movie.

