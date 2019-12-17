Nishabdham's Neeye Neeye Song Promo Loved For Madhavan-Anushka's Chemistry; Watch

The promo of Nishabdham’s Neeye Neeye song was released on YouTube recently. In the promo, actor Madhavan and Anushka Shetty can be seen in a romantic mood. The song has been grabbing attention for the chemistry between the actors.

Nishabdham’s song promo leaves the fans talking about their chemistry

The promo of the Telugu film Nishabdham’s song was released on YouTube on December 16, 2019. The song has been receiving a lot of love from the audience. Most of the viewers can be seen talking about how great Madhavan and Anushka Shetty look together on the screen. The two actors can be seen walking in a garden, hand in hand, clicking a picture together on the lakeside, and being on a train together. The song has been sung by Sid Sriram while the lyrics have been penned down by Bhaskarabhatla. The music has been given by Gopi Sundar. Have a look at the song promo and how the viewers have been reacting to the song.

Read Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty: 5 Gorgeous Photos From Her Movies

Also read Anushka Shetty Being Pampered By Her Brothers Is The Cutest Thing You Will See Today

About Nishabdham

Nishabdham is a horror-thriller film that will release in the Telugu language. The film has been directed by Hemant Madhukar, who has also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Michael Madsen, Madhavan, and Anushka Shetty in pivotal roles. The film revolves around a woman who is deaf and goes for a vacation with her partner. The film involves the occurrence of a crime. The film will hit theatres in the year 2020.

Read Anushka Shetty's Nishabdham Will Feature Her In A Lead Role After A Gap Of 2 Years

Also read Anushka Shetty: All You Need To Know About Her Next Film Nishabdham

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.