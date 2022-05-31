R Madhavan Kickstarts 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' Promotions; Jets Off To Washington DC

Actor R Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly anticipated biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film aims at bringing to the forefront, the story of Nambi Narayanan, a former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist and aerospace engineer, who is credited for developing efficient liquid fuel engines. Madhavan has not only stepped into the shoes of the former scientist but also donned the director's hat for the biopic. While the film is only a month away from its release, R Madhavan has already begun with its promotions.

R Madhavan and the team of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect are seemingly not leaving any stones unturned in the promotion of the film. After the movie's world premiere at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, the actor has now jetted off to Washington DC, USA. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor recently shared an update on the film's promotions and revealed that he is all set to kickstart the film's promotions in Washington DC. Sharing a serene picture from his flight's window, he penned, "Rocketry Promotions in the US. FIRST STOP WASHINGTON DC. Landing now." He also added some red hearts, joined hands, rocket and Indian tricolour emojis.

Rocketry receives a 10-minutes-long standing ovation at Cannes

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect had a global premiere at Cannes 2022. The film's premiere had in attendance several Indian celebrities including India's Internet and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Former scientist Nambi Narayanan also attended the film's screening. Soon after the film concluded, the team of Rocketry reportedly received a 10-minutes long standing ovation from the audience. As per several videos that surfaced on the internet, Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan could be seen receiving a huge round of applause from a full house at Palais des Festivals. The film is set to hit the theatres on July 1, 2022.

Goosebumps for @ActorMadhavan and rightly so since the legend Nambi Narayan Sir on who’s life #Rocketrythenambieffect has been made premiered at #Cannes22 tonight pic.twitter.com/LSkc1nRds6 — 🦏 Payal M/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) May 19, 2022

Rocketry first review

Union Minister Anurag Thakur was seemingly thrilled to watch the Madhavan-starrer. Soon after the movie's premiere, Thakur penned a review and lauded the actor-director for his impeccable work. He wrote, "ROCKETRY is Spellbinding & will leave the audience Speechless; it is a story the world must see. Congratulations @ActorMadhavan on capturing the soul of the story & sharing it w/ the world." "World Premier: Rocketry at Marche Du Films @Festival_Cannes ‘IndiaCountry of Honour,'" he addded.

