R Madhavan made India proud at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival as his debut directorial film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect received a long standing ovation from the audience. The actor brought the story of the former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan – who was credited for developing efficient liquid fuel engines and later embroiled in spy controversies – to the global stage.

The film was India's official selection for its world premiere at the French Riviera and did not disappoint the fans. Apart from praises from music maestro AR Rahman and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, the movie was recognized for its excellence by Union Minister Anurag Thakur as well.

In a video that has surfaced on the internet from the full house at Palais des Festivals, the team of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect including R Madhavan and Nambi Narayanan is seen getting a standing ovation. Reportedly, the film received a 10-minutes long standing ovation from the audience.

Goosebumps for @ActorMadhavan and rightly so since the legend Nambi Narayan Sir on who’s life #Rocketrythenambieffect has been made premiered at #Cannes22 tonight pic.twitter.com/LSkc1nRds6 — 🦏 Payal M/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) May 19, 2022

Meanwhile, AR Rahman took to his Twitter to heap praises on the film and Madhavan after watching the world premiere at Cannes 2022 by writing, ''Just watched #Rocketrythenambieffect at Cannes ..Take a bow @ActorMadhavan for bringing a new voice to Indian cinema #changeishere.''

The 51-year-old actor responded to his tweet by writing, ''There cannot be a better balm for the five years of stress and strain that all at the Team Rocketry have borne. Your words and reactions will forever be etched in our hearts. Just don’t know how else to share what I feel right now'' Union Minister Anurag Thakur also tweeted, ''ROCKETRY is Spellbinding & will leave the audience Speechless; it is a story the world must see. Congratulations @ActorMadhavan on capturing the soul of the story & sharing it w/ the world.''

Madhavan replied to his tweet by writing, ''Thank you so so much sir. I am at a complete loss of words right now … just a overwhelming sense of relief and deep gratitude. Your words and reactions will for ever stay in our hearts.''

In an interview with Variety, R Madhavan shed light on his vision for making the film by stating, ''I haven’t directed [even] an iPhone film in my life and extremely nervous would be an understatement.'' he said. ''But I’ve never felt like this before. I feel like I’ve done my duty, I feel a sense of pride, I feel that I have set out and achieved what I want to in terms of telling a story,'' the actor concluded.

Image: Twitter/@ActorMadhavan/DhoopAshwini