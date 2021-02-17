R Madhavan Receives Honour For Contribution To Arts, Cinema

Actor R Madhavan was conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (D. Litt.) by DY Patil Education Society, Kolhapur on Wednesday for his outstanding contribution to arts and cinema. The 50-year-old actor received the honour at the education society's ninth convocation ceremony.

"I am truly humbled by this honour. This will only motivate me to keep pushing the envelope and challenging myself with newer projects," Madhavan said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on the work front, R Madhavan began his career in the late 90s and got a breakthrough with filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Tamil romantic film Alaipayuthey in 2000. He made his Bollywood debut in the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein which was released in 2001 and became one of the most entertaining roles of the actor as well. Along with his long career in acting that has spanned over two decades, Madhavan has worked in a number of hit films. Some of the most popular R Madhavan's movies include 3 idiots, Guru, Tanu Weds Manu, and its sequel, and many more. He was recently seen in Nishabdham which was released earlier this year.

R Madhavan’s latest release Maara, which is the remake of Dulquer Salmaan’s Malayalam film Charlie, hit the web recently. The movie also stars Shraddha Srinath in the lead role and is directed by Dhilip Kumar. Even Dulquer Salmaan lent his voice to a poem, and expressed his delight about the collaboration.

“It gives me immense pleasure to have been a small part of #Maara. Loved reciting this beautiful poem. A huge shoutout to Maddy-na, Dhilip Kumar, Shraddha & the whole of team Maara from me and team Charlie,” the actor wrote.

Madhavan is currently awaiting the release of his directorial debut, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he also stars. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was accused of espionage.

(With PTI inputs)

