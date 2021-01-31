Every Time R Madhavan Slayed It In The Salt And Pepper Look; See Pictures

R Madhavan is shining bright in the Hindi film industry as well as the South Indian film industry. He is known for his unconventional roles and has won millions of hearts with his charming personality. His age doesn’t stop him from ruling hearts. He has aged like fine wine and his pictures on social media are proof of it. Have a look at some of R Madhavan's photos where he slew in his salt and pepper look.

R Madhavan's Instagram pictures

Maddy looked stunning in salt and pepper looks from his latest film Maara. Madhavan played the role of a painter in the film. In the picture, he can be seen holding a paintbrush as he tilts his face to the other side. His look was loved by fans and it went viral in no time.

A while ago, R Madhavan treated his fans with a dashing selfie as he resumed work after the coronavirus lockdown. He wore a red cap and flaunted his salt and pepper beard look. He captioned his post saying that he was back to work after a long time. Fans couldn’t keep calm and commented on his post in large numbers.

In another picture shared by Maddy, he was seen in a suit. His hair all grown and messy, while he smirked. He captioned his post saying that it was the post-party mess. He pulled off the look effortlessly and one of the fans commented saying, ‘Why are you messing with my heart.’

Earlier, he shared another picture which made fans swoon all over him yet again. Sharing a selfie, he mentioned that he was getting older. As the photo hit the internet, fans commented saying how handsome he was.

The actor treated his fans with another stunning selfie while he was in an aircraft. He killed it in the salt and pepper look and paired it with sunglasses. In the picture, he mentioned that he was on his way to Toronto. The comments from his fans and followers started to flow as soon as he shared the post.

Maddy shared a natural selfie on Instagram with his salt and pepper look on point. His hair was covered and he captioned the post saying that he was hoping to move in the right direction without any filters. No points in guessing, his pictures received love from fans and followers.

