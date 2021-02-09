R Madhavan accepts the sweet proposal from a fan, says 'thank you for the love'

Actor R Madhavan recently made one of his fan’s day after he accepted her proposal on Propose Day, celebrated on February 8. The actor gave an affirmative answer to the proposal while thanking his fans for showering him with so much love and respect. The fan penned a sweet proposal to R Madhavan that read, “There are 8 planets, 204 countries, 7 seas, 7707 islands, 7.8 Billion peoples in the world.....and I love u till death....pls plz plz accept my proposal....u are my love of this life ..my universe..my solar system..my galaxy..u are everything for me.”

R Madhavan' accepts the proposal of a fan

Accepting the proposal and thanking her for the love, the Maara actor replied, “Haan .. haaan ... and Aur ek Haan. God, bless you... thank you for the love.” The 50-year-old actor enjoys immense fan following on social media and keeps replying to messages from them expressing their love and appreciation for him from time to time. Earlier, the actor gave a befitting reply to a fan who had shared a post and opined about the actor and his career choices. The user took to Twitter and expressed her fan love for R Madhavan and even confessed that the actor has ruined his “brilliant career, health and life behind alcohol.” Madhavan responded to the user’s words and judgment. He wrote, “Oh. So that’s your diagnosis? I am worried about YOUR patients. Maybe you need a Docs appointment.” (sic)

Haan .. haaan ... and Aur ek Haan. 😆😆😆😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️🙏god bless you... thank you for the love . https://t.co/H2FnJyhV82 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 8, 2021

There are 8 planets, 204 countries, 7 seas, 7707 islands, 7.8 Billion peoples in the world.....and I love u till death....pls plz plz accept my proposal....u are my love of this life ..my universe..my solar system..my galaxy..u are everything for me ..😘😘😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/AQ4z5kil2H — Pooja (@poojalove82) February 8, 2021

Oh .. So that’s your diagnoses ? I am worried for YOUR patients. 😱😱😱😱. May be you need a Docs appointment. . https://t.co/YV7dNxxtew — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 5, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, R Madhavan made his debut in the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein which was released in 2001 and became one of the most entertaining roles of the actor as well. Along with his long career in acting that has spanned over two decades, Madhavan has worked in a number of hit films. Some of the most popular R Madhavan's movies include 3 idiots, Guru, Tanu Weds Manu, and its sequel, and many more. He was recently seen in Nishabdham which was released earlier this year.

