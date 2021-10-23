R Madhavan Reflects On His Journey In The Film Industry; 'My Best Is Yet To Come'

With a career spanning over three decades, actor R Madhavan established his place in Bollywood one successful movie at a time. His ability to carry out diverse roles in a wide range of genres across seven different languages vouched for his versatility as seen in films like Kannathil Muthamittal, Anbe Sivam, Vettai, Irudhi Suttru, Vikram Vedha, Nishabdham and Maara. Recently, his film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein opposite Dia Mirza completed 20 years since its release.

The film was responsible for making Madhavan a household name among the Hindi speaking audience. He was also touted as a romantic hero in the early 2000s. That image was revamped after the actor appeared in diverse and conventional projects in a bid to extend his acting horizon. Talking about the same, the 51-year-old actor reflected on his journey in the Indian film industry and believed that his 'best is yet to come'.

R Madhavan believes 'best is yet to come'

Talking about his career, the actor stated during a virtual session on day three of the India Film Project., ''I feel very inadequate right now. I don't think I will ever reach that stage ever. When a big star or politician or leader, who embraces and says and means that he likes my work or I meet people from different generations, maybe that time I feel I am on the right path.''

He also believed that the audience is yet to witness his best by adding, ''But I still strongly feel that my best is yet to come. I don't know if it is a safety mechanism or that is a fact. I have never sat around... The fact that I have also financially never (been) super settled at any given point of a time, the hunger to create a star life has always kept me wanting more''

R Madhavan on his stardom

After appearing in blockbuster movies like 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, Guru and more, the actor believed explained what sets him apart from a 'star'. He stated, ''I have realised that I can never live like a star, I am a terrible star. I don't wear designer clothes. I can't afford to have people around me all the time. I also realise that your demeanour and the way you walk at the airport or in public kind of decide how many people mob you and how many leave you. I am very hungry. I don't think I have ever reached a stage where I feel I have made it''

He also talked about working in the Tamil film industry by saying, ''As soon as I finished Alaipayuthey', I (felt) needed to get into a bracket of age group where I will be able to play that sort of role over and over again because it becomes easier to catch a particular genre and keep making movies in that genre when it works''. He added, ''But I realized that maybe I won't be this young teenager looking for a long time. Hence, I jumped into Kannathil Muthamittal', where I played the father of three children. Most guys told me it was a suicide that time.''

