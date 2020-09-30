R Madhavan Says, 'justice Needs To Be Given'; Remembers Sushant As 'a Guy Full Of Energy'

R Madhavan in a recent interview with an entertainment portal opined on the ongoing tension going in Bollywood and revealed that he is 'hurt' by Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death. Madhavan said that he met Sushant a couple of times, one of them being at the premiere of his film Saala Khadoos and he remembers him as a 'guy full of energy, strong and powerful'.

Madhavan told Pinkvilla 'justice needs to be given' in a situation like Sushant's death and is happy that 'so much attention' has been given to this case. Though Madhavan doesn't 'agree with everything' in the case, he wants people to remember the late actor for all the good things.

Madhavan asserted that 'India is in the right hands when it comes to our agencies' and is 'confident' that the truth will come out in Sushant's death case.

The 34-year-old actor's untimely death sent shockwaves across the country. While the Mumbai Police only registered an Accidental Death Report, the Patna Police filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and other persons based on the complaint of the Dil Bechara actor's father KK Singh's statement. Sections 341 (Wrongful Restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code have been included in the FIR.

AIIMS-CBI not ruling out any angles: Sources

On Monday, the forensic panel of AIIMS doctors, led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, submitted its report on Rajput's post-mortem and viscera reports to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI is investigating the actor's death case and the AIIMS report will help them conclude the manner of death, which was immediately claimed to be 'suicide by hanging' but has been widely challenged.

'No angles have been ruled out'

While sources claim that CBI is tightlipped about the details revealed in the AIIMS reports, it has been informed that the CBI considers these medical findings as 'opinions' on which they are likely to base the rest of their investigation. The CBI has maintained that "no angles have been ruled out" and has reassured through a statement on Monday that the investigation is being conducted in a professional manner.

As AIIMS submits Sushant death report, Dr Swamy picks hole in Cooper's 'hanging' claim

ABOUT THE CASE

Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case. After the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the case to the CBI, the agency formally registered an FIR. 6 persons including Rhea Chakraborty have been named as accused. Post the Supreme Court's order rejecting Chakraborty's transfer petition, the CBI commenced its investigation in Mumbai.

Shekhar Suman hits out at Bollywood stars' 'inhuman' remarks on Sushant in NCB drug probe

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing the drug angle in the death case of Sushant. So far, numerous persons, including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik have been arrested after being charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

