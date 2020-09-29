As AIIMS Submits Sushant Death Report, Dr Swamy Picks Hole In Cooper's 'hanging' Claim

After the CBI was accused of 'delaying' the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death by his family lawyer Vikas Singh, the central investigating agency on Monday issued a statement. The CBI said that it is conducting a professional investigation related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Furthermore, in a massive development, the AIIMS forensic team also submitted its report based on analysing the Mumbai police's post-mortem report and autopsy along with photographic evidence.

The CBI which has stated that 'conclusive findings' have been shared, will now analyse the report along with the evidence in the case to conclude if it is a case of suicide or not. In light of this, Dr Subramanian Swamy's sourced-based info from around the same time has proved correct, and hence, makes his related views relevant.

'Murder cannot be ruled out'

Reacting on the development, senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy claimed that AIIMS team has already told CBI that based on the "undamaged and undestroyed evidence, i.e., photographs and viscera", the murder angle cannot be ruled out. Dr Swamy said, "Cooper team said, "death by hanging”. It was actually death before hanging." His statement concurs with the statement of the CBI and the AIIMS that "no aspect has been ruled out yet."

According to sources in Delhi, AIIMS team has already told CBI that based on the undamaged and undestroyed evidence, i.e., photographs and vicera show that murder cannot be ruled out. Let CBI deny this. Cooper team said “death by hanging”. It was actually death before hanging — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 28, 2020

Last week Vikas Singh had said that a doctor who is a part of AIIMS team had told him long back that the photos sent by him "indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide."

Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020

Charmain of AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board Dr Sudhir Gupta while commenting on the forensic report has said that there is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical conclusion, "AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive," Gupta told ANI.

Currently, the CBI is probing the death case, while the NCB is probing the drug angle and the ED is investigating the alleged money laundering matter. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police & Mumbai Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father KK Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Numerous investigative reports by Republic Media Network have highlighted a sequence of events, raised question marks, and presented a list of people who must be summoned in the case, though the agency is yet to do so.

