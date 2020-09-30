Shekhar Suman Hits Out At Bollywood Stars' 'inhuman' Remarks On Sushant In NCB Drug Probe

The investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case unearthed the Bollywood-drug nexus with numerous stars facing the heat at the moment. However, the probe also highlighted that there may be a drug angle to the entire case drugs. Amid this, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshende and also some of the actors who were questioned recently by the NCB have allegedly spoken about Sushant using drugs while washing hands off this themselves. Shekhar Suman has expressed his displeasure at this.

Shekhar Suman slams stars over Sushant case

Without taking names, Shekhar Suman wrote that the actors being probed by the NCB in the drug case were ‘tarnishing’ Sushant's name by calling him a ‘drug addict.’ The actor claimed that they were ‘attacking his character.’ He termed it as ‘unfair and inhuman’ since a ‘dead man cannot defend himself’, as he sought ‘#Sushant Justice Now.’

All the confessions and testimonials of the women being probed for the drug case are tarnishing Sushant's name calling him a drug addict.Also attacking his character.This is so unfair and inhuman,for a dead man cannot defend himself.#SushantJusticeNow — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 29, 2020

Shekhar has been one of the major names to raise his voice about the loopholes in the Sushant Singh Rajput right from the beginning, not mincing his words in calling it a ‘murder.’ Recently, he had taken a dig at the stars being questioned, quipping that they were called for ‘joint questioning’ and that no one had got a inkling (kwan-o-kwan khabar) with the talent management agency KWAN also coming under the radar in the probe.

Apart from Rhea Chakraborty's arrest and questioning of Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan, the other named to be questioned include Rakul Preet Singh, Madhu Mantena and Simone Khambatta. An executive producer and director Kshitij Prasad has also been arrested, amid information that 'bigger names' could be summoned in the next phase of the investigation.

Meanwhile, amid impatient responses from Sushant’s family and fans, the Central Bureau of Investigation released a statement that they had not ruled out any angle in the investigation. As per sources, as a special team of doctors from AIIMS submitted the forensic report not ruling out murder nor giving clean chit to anyone, the CBI is set to venture into the second leg of the investigation.

