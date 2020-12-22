R Madhavan Shares Looks Of Roles That Never Got Made, Rubbishes Rumours Of A Cameo

Ranganathan Madhavan took to his social media handle to share some pictures of the look tests he gave for some roles that were never made or got away. While some were real look tests, a few were fan-made sketches.

Asking his fans, Madhavan wrote, "Look for roles the got away. and never got made.. which one do you think is the best and which one is not Me at all?" [sic] The looks also included that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which became even most fans' favourite.

Some even thought that he is gearing for a cameo in a film but Madhavan rubbished the rumours. He wrote, "NOT DOING A CAMEO IN ANY FILM AT ALL." [sic]

R Madhavan made his debut in the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein which was released in 2001 and became one of most entertaining roles of the actor as well. Along his long career in acting that has spanned over two decades, Madhavan has worked in a number of hit films. Some of the most popular R Madhavan's movies include 3 idiots, Guru, Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, and many more. He was recently seen in Nishabdham which released earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the actor is all set for his directorial debut in Bollywood with his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The highly-anticipated film is a biographical drama that is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the former aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was falsely accused of espionage. Although the makers of the film have wrapped up the shoot of Rocketry, the film's release date has been kept under wraps. The upcoming film stars Madhavan in the titular role of Nambi Narayan and also includes Simran, Rajit Kapur, and Ravi Raghavendra in pivotal roles.

