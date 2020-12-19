Madhavan wins hearts with reply to fan who was asked to 'grow up a bit more' to meet him

Be it for his much-loved Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein or his ‘youthful’ looks, R Madhavan’s fans are often known to express their love in different ways. The actor is also among the few to respond regularly to some of the lucky netizens. His recent response was a heartwarming consolation to a little fan, who had landed on his sets to meet him.

R Madhavan replies to young fan

A little fan named Meera from Chennai tweeted to R Madhavan from her father’s account, along with a snap where she can be seen typing on a laptop. She wrote that she was staying in Gurugram currently, the place where the actor was shooting.

Meera said his security guards did not allow her inside, and told she had to ‘grow up a bit more’ to be able to meet her. The kid asked if it was possible to meet him in person.

Hi @ActorMadhavan. I’m Meera from Chennai but currently staying @M3MGolfestate where u are currently filming. I’m sending this tweet from my dad’s account to check if I can meet u in person. Ur security gaurds told me that I need 2 growup a bit more 2 meet u:( Sincerely: Meera. pic.twitter.com/mDtHnG50VX — Vishnu Karthik (@imvishnukarthik) December 18, 2020

Madhavan replied that he could not oblige to her request, and cited COVID-19 protocols to highlight the importance of the safety of ‘lovely kids’ like her. However, he promised her that he would meet her.

Heyyy Meera.. would have loved to meet you too had it not been for the Covid protocols. It’s is very important to keep you safe with so many people at the shoot and we just should not take a chance with you lovely kids . Will meet soon princess. https://t.co/fnpTafi5nb — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 19, 2020

The reply won the hearts of netizens, who thought it was a ‘sweet’ reply.

Recently, the Saala Khadoos star had also made headlines by acknowledging the love from a fan, who had a crush on him for two decades.

R Madhavan on the professional front

R Madhavan had featured in the bilingual Nishabdham recently. He also announced that his movie Maara will be releasing on Amazon Prime on January 8. The actor had clarified recently that he was not doing any biopic on industrialist Ratan Tata.

