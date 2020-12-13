Will R Madhavan Play The Lead In Ratan Tata Biopic? Actor Clarifies

With over 2.7 million fans, R Madhavan took to his Twitter handle to respond to a fan who asked whether he will play the lead in industrialist Ratan Tata's biopic. "Is this true that you are gonna play a lead role in Ratan Tata Biopic? If this happens it's gonna be a huge inspiration to many," the fan asked.

Madhavan refuted the claim and wrote, "Hey unfortunately it’s not true. It was just a wish at some fans will made the poster. No such project is even on the pipeline or being discussed." [sic]

Meanwhile, the actor is all set for his directorial debut in Bollywood with his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

The highly-anticipated film is a biographical drama that is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the former aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was falsely accused of espionage. Although the makers of the film have wrapped up the shoot of Rocketry, the film's release date has been kept under wraps. The upcoming film stars Madhavan in the titular role of Nambi Narayan and also includes Simran, Rajit Kapur, and Ravi Raghavendra in pivotal roles.

