R Madhavan's Best Looks That Will Make You Go 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'

Bollywood News

R Madhavan sweeps the audience off their feet not only with his performance, but also with charming looks and attractive persona. Here are his best looks.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
r madhavan

Actor R. Madhavan makes us drool over his charming smile, exquisite personality and raw magnetism. He had us at hello when he appeared in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. The Bollywood actor has worked in several languages, besides Hindi film cinema. After two decades of swaying the audience with his performance, Maddy proves that he is ageing like wine. Here we have compiled some of his stylish pictures that will keep you glued to the screen-

1. The one in an all-black look.

R Madhavan is sporting a black studded leather belt and a statement watch for a complete look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

2. The one in a black monotone ensemble.

The actor has donned the same coloured shirt with pants, tie and blazer and is still managing to look dapper as hell.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

3. The one in traditional blue outfit.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor has worn a blue Manish Malhotra number in this look and we can't keep calm!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

4. The Jacket look

The Jodi Breakers actor has gracefully carried street style look in black jacket paired with similar shade denim. He has worked a white printed tee beneath the jacket. R Madhavan has accessorized statement watch, round eyeglasses and a bracelet to complete the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

5. The shaded shirt

Maddy is looking classy in a grey shaded shirt. He has completed his look with a pair of square glasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

Also read: Check Out Madhavan-Dia's Best Dialogues As RHTDM Turned 18 On Oct 19

6. The smart look

R Madhavan is slaying the look in crisp shirt look. He has sported wayfarer frames to accentuate his style.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

7. The multi-hued look

The Rang De Basanti actor has paired the black tee with multihued pants. He has worn jeans featuring shades of red and black blended together.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

Also read: R Madhavan Calls THIS Actor A 'Greek God' And Fans Are Loving It; See Picture

8. Monochrome

In this cutesy monochrome picture, Maddy has worn a classic jacket with jeans. He has twisted his printed muffler, which is partially visible. For a complete look, he has worn wacky boots with this outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

Also read: R Madhavan: RHTDM And Other Hit Movies Based On Box-office Ratings

Also read: Nishabdham's Neeye Neeye Song Promo Loved For Madhavan-Anushka's Chemistry; Watch

 

 

Published:
