'Raanjhanaa' Director Aanand L Rai Tests COVID-19 +ve; Says 'I Don't Feel Any Symptoms'

Aanand L Rai has recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming Bollywood film Atrangi Re. The film stars Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Today, the director announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Aanand L Rai tests COVID-19 positive -

The director took to Twitter to share the news and said that he had tested COVID positive today. He further said that he just wanted to inform everyone that he does not feel any symptoms and he felt fine. He added that he was quarantining as instructed by the authorities and anyone who came in contact with him recently was advised to quarantine and follow the government protocols. He also thanked his fans for the support.

I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support🙏 — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2020

More about Aanand L Rai's movies -

Aanand L Rai is known for directing and producing romantic-comedy movies such as Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns and Zero. He made his debut as a director with the psychological thriller Strangers, starring Jimmy Shergill. This was followed by Thodi Life Thoda Magic. He came to recognition with the 2011 romantic hit film Tanu Weds Manu starring Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut. Later, he directed Raanjhanaa. His next was the film Zero, a romantic drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He produces his films under the banner of Colour Yellow Productions.

In his upcoming film Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan appears in dual roles for the very first time in her career. This is the second time that Dhanush and Aanand have collaborated. The movie is slated to release worldwide on Valentine's Day 2021.

Atrangi Re’s shooting started in Varanasi in March this year. The shoot had to be halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. With all permissions, shooting restarted in Madurai in October. After Madurai, the team moved to Delhi for the last schedule early in December.

