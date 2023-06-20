Raanjhanaa Turns 10, Dhanush Recalls Shooting For Title Song In Freezing Cold

Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor starrer Raanjhanaa will complete ten years since release on June 21. The film, which was released in 2013 and has overtime become a cult, was directed by Aanand L Rai. Ahead of its 10th anniversary, the makers released a compilation video featuring some BTS moments of the cast and crew.

3 things you need to know:

Dhanush made his Bollywood debut with Raanjhanaa.

He played a hopeless romantic in the film, which also stars Abhay Deol.

Despite praise, netizens have pointed out how Dhanush's character in the film was a 'staker' and 'problematic'.

Aanand L Rai on casting Dhanush in Raanjhanaa

In the BTS montage, filmmaker Aanand L Rai spoke about the conversation that took place between him and Dhanush before the film went under production. While Dhanush, who has worked predominantly in Tamil films, wondered if the director was aware that he didn’t know Hindi.

Dhanush then said that he will be a part of the movie since both him and the director were prepared for it. That’s when Rai said, "Now I have my actor, and I should start making my film." The production house released the video ahead of the film's 10th anniversary.

(The BTS montage for Raanjhanaa | Video: Colour Yellow Productions)

Dhanush on facing hardships during Raanjhanaa shoot

Later on in the video, Dhanush spoke about how he was working in freezing temperatures during shoot. He said, “It was very, very cold. It was very, very cool. I would be under layers and layers. Just before the shot they’ll come and take everything off." The Atrangi Re actor pointed out how despite the cold, he pushed through with the filming of the music video for the title track Raanjhanaa. “The song was full of energy so I would be running, dancing, jumping,” revealed Dhanush.

(Dhanush in a still from Raanjhanaa | Image: Twitter)

Ever since making his Bollywood debut, Dhanush has also fetaured in Shamitabh (2015) and Atrangi Re (2021) in the Hindi film industry. Currently, he is working on his upcoming film Captain Miller. It is said to be a three-part franchise.