Dhanush Snapped In Rugged Captain Miller Look At Mumbai Airport | Watch

Tamil star Dhanush was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. He sported his rugged Captain Miller avatar, his long, shoulder-length hair open and a long beard complemeting it. The latest pictures of Dhanush are going viral on social media getting fans excited for the upcoming film.

One account on Instagram shared Dhanush's look from the upcoming film. The post was captioned, “Dhanush snapped at the Airport today." In a post from another account, he brisked around the airport as he was being photographed by the fans. Dhanush paused and took selfies with some of his fans. He sported a red violet jersey, dark blue trousers and paired them with sunglasses. Dhanush’s new look comes ahead of the production wrap-up of his upcoming film, Captain Miller. Check out his look below.

Dhanush in Captain Miller

The Kollywood star is set to appear in his upcoming film, Captain Miller. According to media reports, he is expected to play the dual roles of a father and son in the film. Captain Miller is touted to be an adventure period drama and has been written and directed by Arun Matheswaran.

Along with Dhanush, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sundeep Kishan and Shiva Rajkumar will also be playing prominent roles in the film. Moreover, actor Edward Sonnenblick, who is popular for his appearance in the film RRR, will also be a part of Captain Miller. Taking to Twitter, Dhanush confirmed his casting and posted a first look at his character in the film. This will be Edward Sonnenblick’s second film with a big South Indian cast.

The music for Captain Miller is set to be scored by noted music composer-singer GV Prakash. The film will be presented by TG Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan. The film is slated to release sometime in 2023.